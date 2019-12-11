Three Florida students arrested for making school attack threats

Cypress Bay High School was placed on a Code Red lockdown on Friday after threats of a shooting attack were made by text and email to both faculty staff and students. The boy, a junior at the school, was arrested in connection and charged with making a false report about the use of a firearm and writing threats to kill.

He was taken to Broward Juvenile Assessment Center.

The boy's arrest was the third such incident in recent days.

The City of Weston's Twitter account reported that Falcon Cove Middle School was also on Code Red due to its proximity, while schools Everglades and Manatee Bay were on Code Yellow alerts "for the safety of students and staff and so law enforcement can do their job."

On Thursday, a 14-year-old Lauderhill girl was charged with making false bomb threats by phone against Lauderdale Lakes Middle School and Oriole Elementary School. Both were evacuated as police officers swept the premises for explosives but none were found.

The girl, a student at Boyd Anderson High School was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center but later released to her parents.

And on Friday, a 12-year-old girl was arrested after she made threats to kill via Snapchat. She was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center, where she charged with two counts of making written threats to kill and false reporting regarding a firearm.

A first Snapchat post included a death list of student names from Falcon Cove, while a further post to the social media site stated the students were not safe and would be killed on Monday. The girl admitted to making the threats and was ordered to remain in juvenile detention for 21 days.

On Monday the Broward School District tweeted a link to a cautionary video featuring Broward’s chief judge, Jack Tuter, and Judge Elijah Williams warning students of the potential consequences of making threats against schools.

“Believe me, you do not want to see me in a courtroom,” Williams warned.