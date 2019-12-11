The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Three Florida students arrested for making school attack threats

The two girls and one boy aged between 12 and 16 were arrested in apparently unrelated incidents after making violent threats against Broward County schools and students.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
DECEMBER 11, 2019 08:25
Students at Roosevelt High School, Broward County. (photo credit: PHIL ROEDER / CREATIVE COMMONS)
Students at Roosevelt High School, Broward County.
(photo credit: PHIL ROEDER / CREATIVE COMMONS)
A 16-year-old boy has become the third student in Broward County, Florida to be arrested in recent days in connection with threats of violence being made against local schools. 
Cypress Bay High School was placed on a Code Red lockdown on Friday after threats of a shooting attack were made by text and email to both faculty staff and students. The boy, a junior at the school, was arrested in connection and charged with making a false report about the use of a firearm and writing threats to kill. 
He was taken to Broward Juvenile Assessment Center.
The City of Weston's Twitter account reported that Falcon Cove Middle School was also on Code Red due to its proximity, while schools Everglades and Manatee Bay were on Code Yellow alerts "for the safety of students and staff and so law enforcement can do their job." 
The boy's arrest was the third such incident in recent days.
 
On Thursday, a 14-year-old Lauderhill girl was charged with making false bomb threats by phone against Lauderdale Lakes Middle School and Oriole Elementary School. Both were evacuated as police officers swept the premises for explosives but none were found. 
The girl, a student at Boyd Anderson High School was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center but later released to her parents. 
And on Friday, a 12-year-old girl was arrested after she made threats to kill via Snapchat. She was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center, where she charged with two counts of making written threats to kill and false reporting regarding a firearm. 
A first Snapchat post included a death list of student names from Falcon Cove, while a further post to the social media site stated the students were not safe and would be killed on Monday. The girl admitted to making the threats and was ordered to remain in juvenile detention for 21 days. 
On Monday the Broward School District tweeted a link to a cautionary video featuring Broward’s chief judge, Jack Tuter, and Judge Elijah Williams warning students of the potential consequences of making threats against schools. 
“Believe me, you do not want to see me in a courtroom,” Williams warned.


Tags school Florida arrest
