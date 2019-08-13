Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Top U.S. lawmaker demands answers in Jeffrey Epstein's death

Epstein was arrested on July 6 and pleaded not guilty to federal charges of sex trafficking involving underage girls as young as 14.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 13, 2019 12:15
1 minute read.
U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein (C) appears in court where he pleaded guilty to two prostitution char

U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein (C) appears in court where he pleaded guilty to two prostitution charges in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. July 30, 2008. Picture taken July 30, 2008. . (photo credit: UMA SANGHVI/PALM BEACH POST VIA REUTERS)



Top US lawmaker joined officials demanding answers from the Bureau of Prisons over the apparent suicide of Jeffrey Epstein in federal custody, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Chairman and ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, Democrat Jerrold Nadler, sent a letter on Monday to the acting director of federal prisons stating that the "competency and rigor of our criminal justice system has been marred," according to Reuters.

Epstein, 66, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Special Housing Unit (SHU) of the Metropolitan Correctional Center and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, which operates the lower Manhattan jail.



The financier was in a cell by himself when his body was found. One day before Epstein’s death, a woman who accused Epstein of keeping her as a sex slave said that one of his associates instructed her to have sex with at least a half-dozen prominent men.

The well-connected money manager was known for socializing with politicians and royalty.

Over the years, he counted US President Donald Trump, former president Bill Clinton and former prime minister Ehud Barak as his friends, and, according to court papers, Britain’s Prince Andrew.


Related Content

Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extrad
August 13, 2019
Hong Kong protests bring 'panic and chaos,' says leader as airport reopens

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings