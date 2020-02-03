Trump trolled for congratulating wrong state on Super Bowl win

On Sunday, after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to congratulate the winning team and their home state. However, rather than congratulating Missouri, the state the Chiefs play for, Trump congratulated the state of Kansas.The original tweet read, "Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure. You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!," according to a screenshot from The Guardian. Former Missouri senator Claire McCaskill took a screenshot of the tweet and responded, "It’s Missouri you stone cold idiot."
Trump and Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg both aired campaign ads during the Super Bowl, each spending about $11 million, according to Business Insider. Bloomberg's Twitter response to the game was error-free."Congratulations to the @Chiefs on an incredible season and a hard-fought Super Bowl win. It’s a great day for the great state of Missouri."
Despite trailing by 10 points going into the fourth quarter, the Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20 and won their first Super Bowl win in 50 years.Reuters contributed to this report.
Trump later deleted the tweet and fixed his mistake writing, "Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!"It’s Missouri you stone cold idiot. pic.twitter.com/O1cAAOFsJ6— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) February 3, 2020
Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020
Congratulations to the @Chiefs on an incredible season and a hard-fought Super Bowl win. It’s a great day for the great state of Missouri.— Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 3, 2020
