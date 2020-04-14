The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

UK body-bag stockpiles reaching dangerously low levels - report

Britain's national healthcare provider, the National Health Service (NHS) refuted the claims that they are running out of supplies.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 14, 2020 13:29
Emergency Medical Technicians wearing protective gear wheel a sick patient to a waiting ambulance during the outbreak of coronavirus disease in New York City, March 28, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/STEFAN JEREMIAH)
Emergency Medical Technicians wearing protective gear wheel a sick patient to a waiting ambulance during the outbreak of coronavirus disease in New York City, March 28, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/STEFAN JEREMIAH)
Mortuary suppliers told BBC News they are running low or have no stocks of standard body-bags left for sale in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic affecting the country.
The arrival of new stocks of supplies is expected to take weeks, according to the BBC report released Monday.  
Britain's national healthcare provider, the National Health Service (NHS) refuted the claims that they are running out of supplies despite reports of health care workers wrapping the deceased in sheets. 
Health officials said that coronavirus quickly degrades upon the death of its host, making body-bags unnecessary for preventing virus transmission. 
One of the NHS's suppliers, Barber Medical, said the availability of body-bags is low at the current moment, and cannot be sourced anywhere. To compensate for the lack of zipped body-bags, the company has provided polythene bags, known as body pouch bags. 
Other solutions to the stockpiling problem have included some suppliers resorting to sewing body-bags together. William Quail, managing director of Mortuary Equipment Direct, hired people to sew between 150 and 200 body bags per day, but he said he was struggling to get the products to hospitals due to bureaucracy.
Since Monday, a total of 11,329 people have died in hospitals across the United Kingdom after testing positive for coronavirus, while the number of confirmed cases stands at 88,621.


Tags United Kingdom coronavirus outbreak NHS Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We must save Jewish newspapers from shutting down By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Aside from corona and politics By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emanuele Giaufret European Union to spearhead int’l response to the coronavirus pandemic By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
Eric Mandel Nixon goes to China, Trump spends trillions to save America By ERIC R. MANDEL
MANFRED GERSTENFELD How can we teach antisemitism more efficiently? By MANFRED GERSTENFELD

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Likud, Blue and White resume talks with deadline Monday night
President Rivlin meets with Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz about forming an emergency unity government due to coronavirus
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
5 The Israeli who never gets off at Ben-Gurion Airport
Mishel Zrian
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by