Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

US, Ukraine alone oppose Russian UN vote condemning honors to Nazis

This is done to isolate countries who oppose Russia

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
November 9, 2019 05:05
1 minute read.
US, Ukraine alone oppose Russian UN vote condemning honors to Nazis

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an interview with Al Arabiya, Sky News Arabia and RT Arabic ahead of his visit to Saudi Arabia, in Sochi, Russia, in this undated picture released on October 13, 2019. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

The United States and Ukraine were the only countries that voted at the United Nations against a resolution submitted by Russia in favor of “combating the glorification of Nazism.”

All European Union members as well as Canada and Australia abstained during Thursday’s vote on the resolution, which passed thanks to a majority of 121 countries in favor, including Israel.

The resolution is widely seen as devised by Russia to isolate Ukraine and several other East European countries where anti-Russian sentiment has contributed to the government-led honoring of collaborators with Nazi Germany, including perpetrators of Holocaust atrocities, because they also fought against the Soviet Union.

“121 countries vote in favor, 55 abstain, mainly EU states, only 2 – #USA & #Ukraine – openly root for Nazism,” the Russian foreign ministry’s mission to South Africa wrote on Twitter.

The recurrent resolution has passed without difficulty for years at the General Assembly despite the United States and a handful other countries voting against it.

Last year, Stefanie Amadeo, deputy US representative to the economic and social council, told CBS News: “We condemn without reservation all forms of religious and ethnic intolerance or hatred at home and around the world. However, due to this resolution’s overly narrow scope and politicized nature, and because it calls for unacceptable limits on the fundamental freedom of expression, the United States cannot support it,” she continued.

The resolution’s full title is: “Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-nazism and other practices that contribute to fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.”


Related Content

November 9, 2019
Malaysia sentences five men to jail, caning and fines for gay sex

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings