The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

US intelligence director urges France to ban Hezbollah

Stop the Bomb calls for Austria to outlaw the Lebanese terrorist entity Hezbollah

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
MAY 2, 2020 16:53
U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Allen Grenell is pictured in Berlin, Germany, June 4, 2018. Picture taken June 4, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS)
U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Allen Grenell is pictured in Berlin, Germany, June 4, 2018. Picture taken June 4, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
BERLIN – The US acting director of national intelligence and ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, conveyed to France’s government the pressing need to outlaw the Lebanese terrorist movement Hezbollah.
“Grenell, in his capacity as acting director of national intelligence, spoke with Emmanuel Bonne, the foreign policy adviser to the president of France, to press him on banning Hezbollah in France and working to support an EU-wide ban,” reported FoxNews.com on Thursday.
The US news outlet added that “The American official has visited Brussels several times to push for an EU-wide ban. Grenell also organized the entire embassy around working to ban Hezbollah. His team met weekly to strategize and use the latest intelligence to push for the ban in Germany.”
Germany’s government banned all Hezbollah activities within its borders on Thursday and classified Hezbollah a “terrorist movement.”
France, Austria and the EU have banned Hezbollah’s “military wing" and allow the Shi'ite organization's "political wing" to operate.
The UK, the US, the Netherlands, Japan, the Arab League, Canada, Israel and a number of Latin America countries designated Hezbollah’s entire organization a terrorist entity. Hezbollah's leaders have declared their movement a monolithic organizaton without divisions.
“The world is a little bit safer with this German government ban of Hezbollah. The entire U.S. embassy in Berlin has worked with the German government and the Bundestag for two years to push for this ban. It’s an incredible diplomatic success that we hope will motivate many officials in Brussels to follow suit with an EU-wide ban,” Grenell told FoxNews.com.
Meanwhile, in Austria, the NGO Stop the Bomb, which seeks to end Iranian regime-sponsored terrorism and its nuclear weapons and missile programs, urged Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s government to ban Hezbollah.
Stop the Bomb said Austria’s government should “entirely ban the antisemitic terrorist organization” Hezbollah.
Stephan Grigat, the academic director of Stop the Bomb, added “If the ÖVP and the Greens are serious about their statements to combat Islamism, a ban on the entire Hezbollah in Austria would be a mandatory step.”
The ÖVP is an abbreviation for Chancellor Kurz’s Austrian People's party. The ÖVP formed a coalition government with the Austrian Green party.
Ulrike Becker, a spokeswoman for Stop the Bomb in Germany said, “We welcome the ban on Hezbollah. The organization threatens Israel and there is the danger of terrorist attacks in Germany. But these dangers can only be averted if the Iranian regime behind Hezbollah is also pushed back. The Federal government should change its course here and immediately stop supporting the financiers of Hezbollah - the Iranian regime via INSTEX. "
Germany, France and the UK set up the financial mechanism INSTEX to circumvent US sanctions. The US government imposed sanctions on Iran’s clerical regime for its malign activities.
Becker added that  “There can only be economic cooperation with a free Iran, for which the well-being of the people is more important than violent expansion in the region.”


Tags Hezbollah germany Richard Grenell
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo New York City Mayor de Blasio's blunder By JPOST EDITORIAL
What type of Middle East will the IDF meet after COVID-19? By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus has turned our attention away from other major stories By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Coping with Remembrance Day, comparing the day before, the day after By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Israel is a country, not a concept - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
3 When will Disney World and Disneyland reopen?
WALT DISNEY’S Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has been closed due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
4 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
5 Finland rejects 104,000 kilos of Israeli oranges with banned pesticide
oranges on an orange tree
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by