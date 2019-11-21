NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

U.S. legislation on Hong Kong: what does it mean?

A second bill, which the Senate also approved unanimously on Tuesday, would ban the export of certain crowd-control munitions to Hong Kong authorities.

PEOPLE USE umbrellas to protect themselves from tear gas, in a standoff with riot police in Hong Kong on November 11. (photo credit: TYRONE SIU/ REUTERS)
PEOPLE USE umbrellas to protect themselves from tear gas, in a standoff with riot police in Hong Kong on November 11.
(photo credit: TYRONE SIU/ REUTERS)
The U.S. House of Representatives has passed legislation to back protesters in Hong Kong and send a warning to China about human rights, sending two bills to the White House where President Donald Trump is expected to sign them into law.
Mass protests for more democracy and autonomy have roiled Hong Kong for more than five months, with escalating violence and fears that China will ratchet up its response to stop the civil disobedience.
The "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act," which the Senate passed unanimously on Tuesday, would put the former British colony's special treatment by the United States under tighter scrutiny linked to Hong Kong's autonomy from Beijing.
A second bill, which the Senate also approved unanimously on Tuesday, would ban the export of certain crowd-control munitions to Hong Kong authorities.
WHAT NEXT?
The two bills have been sent to the White House, where U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to sign them into law.
Once that happens, the State Department would be required to certify at least once a year that Hong Kong retains enough autonomy to qualify for the special U.S. trading consideration that helped it become a world financial center.
Officials responsible for human rights violations in Hong Kong could also be sanctioned under the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act.
While many see the act as symbolic, it could alter the nature of relations between the United States and Hong Kong.
Beijing promised Hong Kong a "high degree of autonomy" for 50 years when it regained sovereignty over the city in 1997, but protesters say freedoms have been steadily eroded.
U.S. policy toward Hong Kong has been underpinned by a 1992 law called the United States-Hong Kong Policy Act, which affords the territory special status as separate from China in trade, transport and other areas.
Under the 1992 law, the president can issue an executive order suspending elements of Hong Kong's special status if the president determines that the territory is "not sufficiently autonomous" from Beijing.
The Human Rights and Democracy Act would amend that law, putting Hong Kong's autonomous status under closer scrutiny.
The other bill would ban the export to Hong Kong of items such as tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and stun guns.
The passage of the two bills by the Senate and House has angered Beijing, which denounced the legislation as gross interference and violation of international law. If they become law, tension between Washington and Beijing is likely to increase, casting a shadow over negotiations to end their trade war.
WHAT EFFECT MIGHT THE LEGISLATION HAVE?
From a business perspective, one of the most important elements of Hong Kong's special status has been that it is considered a separate customs and trading zone from China.
That has meant, for instance, that trade war tariffs don't apply to exports from Hong Kong.
If Hong Kong becomes just another Chinese port, companies that rely on its role as a middleman, or for trans-shipping, are likely to take their business elsewhere.
Trade between Hong Kong and the United States was estimated to be worth $67.3 billion in 2018, with the United States running a $33.8 billion surplus - its biggest with any country or territory, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.
The American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong has said that anything that changes the status of Hong Kong "would have a chilling effect not only on U.S. trade and investment in Hong Kong but would send negative signals internationally about Hong Kong's trusted position in the global economy."


Tags United States hong kong Hong Kong protests
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fighting antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Does U.S. shift on settlements increase the chances for peace? By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Impeachment versus Mandelblit By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Slave nations: America and Israel in the age of technology By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Ephraim Asculai The missile and nuclear threat from Iran By EPHRAIM ASCULAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by