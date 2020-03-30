Using alcohol to deal with coronavirus isolation 'can make things worse'

Binge-drinking your way through self-isolation during the coronavirus lockdown might not be the best idea, according to a World Health Organization official.Dr. Aiysha Malik, a mental health and substance abuse expert for WHO Europe, called binge-drinking an "unhelpful coping strategy" for dealing with the distress caused by the coronavirus solitude, adding that using substances to cope in times like these "can make things worse." “It’s important that the government, alcohol producers and retailers keep reminding us that it’s best to stick to 14 units a week or less,” Alcohol Change United Kingdom CEO Dr. Richard Piper, told The Independent. “With routines out of the window, we might well find ourselves reaching for a drink more often.”“While keeping off licenses open is consistent with clinical advice to protect those who are physically dependent on alcohol from going into dangerous withdrawal, they wouldn’t want to unintentionally send the message that alcohol is ‘essential’ to all our lives.” Liquor stores were deemed essential businesses in both the United Kingdom and the United States, which health experts warned occasional drinkers to be careful with, so as to not become alcohol dependent by the time quarantine lockdowns are lifted.Malik highlighted the best practices to keep yourself mentally well during the crisis, which includes an outline of eating healthy, exercising, sleeping well and continuously seeking social support (digitally of course, for the time being). Past research also notes that excessive drinking can weaken your immune system, making binge-drinkers more vulnerable to the virus.WHO Europe told the NHS that they should expect a surge in demand for mental health services after a survery of 2,000 adults in the United Kingdom revealed that nearly two-thirds of the population are experiencing some sort of anxiety or uncertainty regarding the coronavius spread, adding that 30 percent of the poulation feel a sense of fear and 22 percent feel a sense of panic.“This poll was carried out before full lockdown was introduced,” said Dr Antonis Kousoulis, director of research at the Mental Health Foundation, alluding to the notion that social distancing and the complete lockdown of the United Kingdom over the past week has probably since impacted those results. "Even then there were clear indications that the pandemic was beginning to have a significant impact on the nation’s mental health."Britain's Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, also urged people on Sunday to take care of their mental health during the coronavirus lockdowns."The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone. We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health," read a post on their Kensington Palace Twitter feed."By taking simple steps each day we can all be better prepared for the times ahead."