Gal Gadot goes retro in new Wonder Woman trailer





With techno music and an 80s aesthetic, the new trailer shows us how things have changed for the character since the first movie. Israeli actress Gal Gadot elaborated at the Brazil comic con: “[Wonder Woman is] quite lonely, she’s lost all of her friends over the years, and she’s doing what she needs to do.”

According to the small amount of information revealed by Warner Bros., which owns the movie rights, Wonder Woman will be fighting both the Soviet Union during the cold war, and her long time comic book enemy, Cheetah. The movie premiers on June 4, 2020.

Gal Gadot is a former model who served in the IDF as a combat instructor, which helped get her a role in the movie “Fast Five”. She won the title of “Miss Israel” in 2004 and gained much attention after being cast as Wonder Woman for the 2017 film.

The new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer has landed on the internet, giving the audience a sneak peek into what the movie might hold.