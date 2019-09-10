Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

White House responds to Netanyahu's speech - no change in U.S. policy

An administration official said Tuesday: "There is no change in the United States policy at this time."

By
September 10, 2019 20:39
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump. (photo credit: REUTERS)

The White House responded Tuesday to Prime Minister Netanyahu's announcement that he will apply Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley "immediately" after the elections. 

An administration official said Tuesday, "There is no change in the United States policy at this time. We will release our Vision for Peace after the Israeli election and work to determine the best path forward to bring long-sought security, opportunity, and stability to the region."

Israeli officials informed the White House in advance about Netanyahu's upcoming statement. The White House peace team did not consider the statement as one who will prevent a future agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.


Related Content

Prime Minister Benjmain Netanyahu (R) meets US National Security Adviser John Bolton (L)
September 10, 2019
A cooler breeze wafting over from DC? - analysis

By HERB KEINON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut