White House responds to Netanyahu's speech - no change in U.S. policy

The White House responded Tuesday to Prime Minister Netanyahu's announcement that he will apply Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley "immediately" after the elections.



An administration official said Tuesday, "There is no change in the United States policy at this time. We will release our Vision for Peace after the Israeli election and work to determine the best path forward to bring long-sought security, opportunity, and stability to the region." Israeli officials informed the White House in advance about Netanyahu's upcoming statement. The White House peace team did not consider the statement as one who will prevent a future agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.

