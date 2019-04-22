Who's Zahran Hashim, alleged mastermind of one of the Sri Lanka attacks?

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Shortly after bombing attacks struck Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, media reports began disseminating the name of one of the terrorists responsible for events that killed 290 people and wounded more than 500 others.



The alleged suicide bomber and mastermind behind the attack on the Shangri La hotel has been identified as Islamic extremist Moulvi Zahran Hashim. An Islamist extremist imam, he was a prolific lecturer for National Tawheed Jamaath.

The terrorist behind one of the bombings in Sri Lanka was an Islamist Extremist Imam and preacher by the name of Moulvi Zahran Hashim (with many lectures online and YouTube - makes you wonder why YT never banned him for his terrorist ideology). Anyway, here’s part of the report: pic.twitter.com/zOB2hdXuuh — Imam Mohamad Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) April 21, 2019

Qatar state media is already calling accurate reporting on the #Srilanka attack "Islamophobia".



In case it was unclear, "Islamophobia" is now simply a term used to shut down and shame any criticism of Islamic Supremacy. pic.twitter.com/wWVJahaeSU — Far Left Watch (@FarLeftWatch) April 21, 2019





CNN reported that Hashim also wanted to attack the Indian High Commission in Colombo earlier this month, but the attack was thwarted. According to the CNN report, that attack was planned for April 4.CNN also noted that at least two suicide bombers were responsible for some of the attacks that took place on Easter Sunday.As Hashim’s name began disseminating on social media, Al Jazeera Saif Khalid journalist pushed back, accusing the mainstream press of being “Islamophobic” for reporting his name.“Indian media’s blatant Islamophobia at display,” tweeted Khalid.Al Jazeera is owned by the the government of Qatar.The National Tawheed Jamaath has a history of racism and Islamic superiority. In July 2017, for example, Sri Lanka press reported that the organization’s leaders were being prosecuted for making derogatory remarks in a video against Buddha and hurting the sentiments of the Sinhala-Buddhist community in the country.Hashim has likewise posted several YouTube videos during which he preaches comments that could be considered incitement.“For years, the faithful man spread his incitement without being banned” he describes on his video. In another one, “What can Sri Lankan Muslims do for Dr. Zakir Naik?” Naik is the president of the Islamic Research Foundation in India and is considered to preach incitement and support terrorism.

