You can now take a bite of whiskey with Glenlivet's 'capsule collection'

Thanks to The Glenlivet distillery, you can now snack on Scotch whiskey cocktails by taking a bite into an edible capsule.



The capsules, marketed for the ability to enjoy them without a glass, contain 23 milliliters of cocktail consumed by simply eating the capsule. The capsule is produced from seaweed-extract and can be swallowed after drinking (or is it eating?) the cocktail.

The Glenlivet is the first alcohol brand to partner with Notpla, a company that makes edible and biodegradable packaging as an alternative to plastic.The capsules are being pushed as an environmentally-friendly alternative to other methods of drinking Scotch whiskey, although some have questioned why reusable glasses are not just as sustainable.London's Tayer + Elementary bar created three cocktails for The Glenlivet's "capsule collection," including Citrus, Wood and Spice, according to Food & Wine magazine."As a brand that celebrates originality, we are always looking to break the conventions that have determined how single malt Scotch has historically been enjoyed," said Miriam Eceolaza, director of The Glenlivet, in the announcement."The Glenlivet Capsule Collection does exactly that, and we're excited to see how people react when they try our glassless cocktails," added Eceolaza. "Our founder, George Smith, always went against the grain, bucking tradition and doing things differently. The Glenlivet Capsule Collection continues his pioneering spirit today."Reactions to the announcement were mixed. Many compared the capsules to an internet phenomenon last year when people ate Tide Pod laundry detergent capsules, while others compared them to Gushers, a fruit snack with a liquid center.In January 2018, over 85 people called poison control to report someone who had eaten a Tide Pod, according to Vice. Proctor & Gamble released an official statement against the internet phenomenon, calling the "Tide Pods Challenge" which had teens around the world eating Tide Pods, as "extremely concerning.""If you've always wanted to bite into a giant Gusher and have Scotch angrily explode into your mouth, the Glenlivet's got you covered," wrote Vice, referring to the capsules as "boozy Tide Pods."The words "Tide Pods" were trending on Twitter on Sunday, according to Forbes.The capsules have not yet been approved for consumption in the United States, according to Food & Wine.One thing for sure is that The Glenlivet is definitely upholding its slogan "original by tradition."

