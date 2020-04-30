iVoteIsrael offers help for American voters living in Israel

Absentee voting can be daunting for anyone, and as the United States 2020 presidential elections approaches iVoteIsrael would like to remind American immigrants living in Israel that they're here to help with voting from abroad.

Run by American immigrants in Israel, iVoteIsrael is an online website that offers help with absentee voting for American immigrants in Israel. As a joint American Israeli association, iVoteIsrael wants to see American officials elected who support Israel, its safety and it's right to self-defense. Voters can check if they are registered at headcount.org



In Californian voter registration deadline is October 20, 2020, while the deadline for requesting a ballot is October 27. In New York the voter registration deadline is Oct 9, while the deadline for requesting a ballot remains the same as California's.



The website doesn't just offer help with voting in the presidential elections, but with all elections as aiding in registering for an absentee ballot is among just some of its services offered. They offer many informational resources such as state voter information, and deadline dates regarding voting from afar.