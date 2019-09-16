Admor of Viznitz hints 'Hitler was anti-religion too' at Lapid, Liberman

Ultra-Orthodox leader, the Admor of Viznitz, compared anti-religion politicians to Hitler, hinting mostly at Blue and White MK

Yair Lapid and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman during a United Torah Judaism rally in Jerusalem on Sunday.



The Admor also stated that the election is held on the Hebrew date of the Nazi invasion of Poland.

"This year the election is on the 17th of Elul. Unfortunately, 80 years ago, the evil one, cursed be his name, Hitler, entered Poland," said the Admor in Yiddish.He added "People didn't want to believe it. Unfortunately for us, the destroyers of religion, the demolishers of religion, want to bring a holocaust."In response to the inflammatory comment, Yair Lapid responded by tweeting "These are Netanyahu's "natural partners"? I demand Bibi condemn the Admor's remarks. Hitler murdered my grandfather in a gas chamber. There's a limit to the violent incitement."

