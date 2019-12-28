The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Amir Peretz: Center-left bloc needs 61 mandates to avoid fourth election

Labor seems to be at a crossroads at the moment, with rumors that Orly Levy-Abekasis may leave the union for Blue and White and that the party my unite with Meretz to create a larger left-wing bloc.

By TAMAR BEERI  
DECEMBER 28, 2019 16:47
Amir Peretz sports a new look – without his trademark moustache (photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
Amir Peretz sports a new look – without his trademark moustache
(photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
Labor leader Amir Peretz spoke at a culture event in Ramat Hasharon on Saturday morning, saying that his party's mission is for the center-left bloc to reach 61 mandates without Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party.
He said that if they do not manage to reach this goal, Israel may be facing a fourth election.
"Any government that rises will need to have a heart transplant," he said, referring to the ongoing pressure within Israeli hospitals which lead to corridor hospitalizations and unreasonable waiting times for treatment. "Look at the emergency rooms."
Approximately 330,000 hospitalizations occur throughout each year in 110 internal medicine wards. The number of beds does not cover these hospitalizations, and with the winter season bringing an additional wave of patients, wards are full beyond capacity constantly.
Labor seems to be at a crossroads as rumors fly that Blue and White may offer Gesher leader Orly Levy-Abekasis to leave her union with Labor and join as one of the top positions in Blue and White, according to Kan 11 on Friday.
Blue and White, in addition to the offer, demands that Labor and Meretz unite to create a strong left-wing bloc that would support Benny Gantz's party.
Former Labor and current Democratic Union MK Stav Shaffir may reportedly break off from the party, in the meantime, to open an independent ecologically-motivated Green Party on the left.


