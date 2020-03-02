Amir Peretz: The moment has come, it's time to vote for your truth

"The moment has come, it's time to vote for your truth," Labor-Gesher-Meretz leader MK Amir Peretz, said while voting on Monday morning in Sderot, together with his wife Ahlama Peretz. "We've arrived at the moment of truth, the race between the [Left and Right] blocs is very close, and victory is at hand. We can do it," Peretz proclaimed. "Fight for your truth, the truths of your children, the truths of your parents, the truth of your health, the truths of your education."It's time for us to make the change. Bring your families, your friends, it all depends on us.Vote for truth in the ballot."Amir Peretz recently announced that he would form a government together with Benny Gantz's party, Blue and White, that would be backed from outside the coalition by the Joint List, and Yisrael Beytenu. Peretz said he would take on the role of mediator to build such a government and then to expand it by bringing in other parties afterward.Netanyahu commented on the idea of the coalition, saying, "such a government would be a danger to Israel's security."
Gil Hoffman contributed to this article.
