An Israeli Groundhog Day - analysis

When another round of elections was announced following the unprecedented nighttime Knesset session on May 29 , most Israelis – as well as most of the MKs who voted to disperse the Knesset - reacted in disbelief.



How could new elections change the deadlock that had mounted in Israeli politics, stuck between blocs on the Right and Left that didn't add up to a coalition, an embattled prime minister facing indictment, and a recalcitrant party leader – Avigdor Liberman – who had turned into a kingmaker? Nonetheless, there were those who were hopeful that between the two rounds of voting, the populace would be swayed toward one camp or the other, allowing a clear victor to emerge from the rubble.

At 10 pm Tuesday night, it became painfully obvious that there would no such outcome. Once again, with basically the same lineup of suspects, there was no clear-cut winner and once again, neither the Right nor the Left had the numbers to form a coalition.Had Israel somehow recreated the premise of Groundhog Day, the 1993 Bill Murray film in which his hapless TV weatherman wakes up each morning to repeat the day he just had? It certainly seemed that way. And barring some major change of heart from some of the principals, we'll be experiencing another election day in a few more months.It's clear that a unity government is the only option to avoid another dreadful third round, but that would mean some major changes would be neccessary. Either Blue & White's Benny Gantz reneges on his promise to voters to not sit in a coalition with Netanyahu , or the Likud puts in process a motion to replace Netanyahu as leader. Neither of those is likely, even though President Reuven Rivlin could appeal to Gantz's national pride and attempt to convince him to join a national unity government out of obligation to the country.Also unprobable is the option of Liberman going back on his word to his constituents to not sit in a government with non-Zionist haredi parties, in order to join a right-wing coalition with Likud, Yamina and the religious parties. That would be an even bigger jump than Gantz would have to make.Both the Right and Left predictably spun the results for their own means, with the Likud touting the Right's bigger bloc and the Left proclaiming 'the end of the Netanyahu era.'However, a declaration like that, when dealing with Netanyahu, is always premature. Given his legal woes, and the groundswell of opinion that a change is needed for Israel's leadership, the fact that Blue & White was unable to strike a clear-cut victory could also be seen as a considerable failure of their lackluster campaign.The day after the election, all sides seemed to be digging into their well-worn trenches of "I'll only join X if Y." Although, during the campaign, every candidate insisted that there was no way there would be a third round of voting, all indications point to another stalemate in the weeks ahead as Rivlin attempts to convince the sides to compromise.If he fails, its looks like we'll be waking up to Groundhog Day again real soon.

