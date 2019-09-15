Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Anti-gay Noam party drops out of election

The party decided not to endorse any other candidates.

By
September 15, 2019 12:29
1 minute read.
LGBTQ youth protest against far right Noam party at Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem

LGBTQ youth protest against far right Noam party at Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem. (photo credit: Courtesy)

The Noam Party ducked out of the race on Sunday due to the unlikelihood of passing the 3.25% electoral threshold on Election Day.

Noam ran on a platform of family values, which in their definition meant being against feminism and gay and transgender rights, and of Orthodoxy, slamming candidates in Yamina like Naftali Bennett for being willing to even speak with Conservative and Reform Jews.

Their votes are likely to go to other religious parties, including Otzma Yehudit Yamina, even though the party’s spiritual leader Rabbi Zvi Tau of the Har Hamor yeshiva, a leader in the “hardal” hardline religious-Zionist stream, opposed Yamina and its previous incarnations for not being conservative enough in his view.

Noam claimed they had support of 70,000 people, and party leader Rabbi Dror Aryeh said: “We succeeded with God’s help to bring the story that everyone is trying to silence to the front of the stage. With thousands of volunteers, we managed to expose to Israel the attempt of foreign elements to take over the country and dismantle our basic values as a nation and a country.

“We dared say the truth that everyone was afraid to say,” Aryeh added.

The party plans to stay together and continue spreading its message outside the Knesset.


