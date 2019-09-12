Aryeh Deri: ‘Pork eaters in, Jewish practice out,’ after election

Speaking in front of thousands of Shas activists, supporters and devotees Wednesday night, Shas chairman Aryeh Deri declared that the Jewish character of the State of Israel was under unprecedented threat in what he described as the “fateful” election next week.



Deri warned against what he said were attempts to trample on Jewish tradition by the non-religious parties, and argued that since the polls show no majority for the right wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will form a secular government without the ultra-Orthodox parties which would be “clean of Judaism.”

Deri gave his speech at Shas’ main election rally, in the presence of the party’s Council of Torah Sages who also addressed the crowd, and warned of the supposed dangers to Judaism of a possible coalition excluding the ultra-Orthodox and religious parties.“The citizens of Israel will need to choose between a Jewish state and a secular state,” declared Deri.“Everyone will vote if they are in favor of Shabbat or against Shabbat, if they are in favor of a Jewish education and values , or if they are against and that from their point of view everything is being made more religious,” the ultra-Orthodox leader continued.“We are having a referendum after all the masks have been removed, and for the first time the character and nature of the State of Israel stands before an a fateful decision the like of which has never been seen in Jewish history. If, God forbid, the anti-religious parties will win, and Shas and the rest of the religious parties will lose, it will be a tragedy for generations,” he averred.“I know that [Prime Minister Benjamin] Bibi [Netanyahu] prefers to establish a government with us… but if Shas is not strong enough and big enough he [Netanyahu] will capitulate to the extortion of [Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor] Liberman and establish a Judaism-free government and a government free of religious people.“It will be observers of religious tradition and Judaism out, eaters of pork and the tramplers of Shabbat in,” he pronounced.

