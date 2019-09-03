Attorney-General to probe Prime Minister on Kara tape after election

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit will look into whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu broke the law in intervening in the communications industry but only after the September 17 election, his office said on Tuesday.



Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg and other opposition politicians requested that Mandelblit intervene in the next two weeks.

The requests came after Channel 13 revealed tapes in which Netanyahu screamed at his then-communications minister Ayoub Kara and tried to intervene in his ministry in ways the prime minister had been told were not permitted by law.The tapes came from the end of 2017, after Netanyahu was warned by the attorney-general not to deal with Channels 12 and 13 and the YES Satellite network. But the recordings indicated that in his conversations with Kara, Netanyahu was very much involved.The prime minister urged Kara to cancel the Cable and Satellite Council regulator. He also wanted the law changed so foreign investors could own television channels.Kara filed a complaint with police on Tuesday, alleging illegal wiretapping.“I won’t let my loyalty be questioned and my credibility be harmed,” Kara told reporters outside the police station.Netanyahu’s son, Yair, wrote Kara on social media: “Wasn’t it you who did the taping?”

