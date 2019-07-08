Barak attacks Netanyahu over indictment in continuing Twitter battle

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak gestures after delivering a statement in Tel Aviv, Israel June 26, 2019.
In the latest installment in the back and forth Twitter battle between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former prime minister Ehud Barak, the latter attacked Netanyahu for a tweet he issued, targeting Israeli journalist Guy Peleg for a quote he published from the ongoing investigation against Netanyahu.
On Sunday, Netanyahu attacked Peleg on Twitter for publicizing a testimony about Netanyahu's use of sinus medicine on Channel 12, calling the quote "fake news."
Peleg responded in a tweet, saying "Mr. Netanyahu, let's tell the truth for once. You're the one who asked that this quote from Shefer's questioning be added in."
Barak used the opportunity to attack Netanyahu, tweeting, "The shame of the dweller of [the official residence of] Balfour has been revealed. Who would have believed that this is what the prime minister of Israel is dealing with?! As Netanyahu himself said about Olmert: 'A prime minister who is buried up to his neck in probes cannot function ...' Sad."
On Sunday, Netanyahu and Barak fought over Twitter
, where Netanyahu posted an article about alleged pedophile and sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who was arrested on Saturday night in New York on sex trafficking charges. Netanyahu complained that the Israeli media was not criticizing Barak over his connections to Epstein.
Barak responded by turning the tables on Netanyahu.
“It pains me that people I know have gotten in trouble with the law,” Barak wrote on Twitter. “First came Netanyahu and now Epstein. I hope for both of them that the truth will come to light.”
Netanyahu began the social media battle on Sunday by calling Barak’s new Israel Democratic Party a joke, when speaking to supporters live on Facebook during a visit to a Jerusalem coffee shop.
Gil Hoffman, Yvette J. Deane contributed to this report.
