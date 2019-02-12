Bennett: Will not join gov't that principally accepts a Palestinian state

Education Minister Naftali Bennett delivers a statement to members of the media at the Knesset, Jerusalem, 2018..
Education Minister and head of the New Right Party Naftali Bennett said Tuesday that the New Right Party will not enter any government whose basic principles will include the establishment of a Palestinian state.
Speaking at the Besheva Jerusalem Conference, Bennett said he does not trust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and even sees him as a potential danger, but he is not worried that the New Right will not be asked to join the coalition after the April 9 elections.
“If we are not big and strong it may happen and it has already happened,” Bennett said. “Before the election he loves us. In 30 seconds, you don’t know why, but Netanyahu can hate you.”
Bennett said he hopes that the New Right will be a party for everyone, including religious Zionism. He said he supports the decision to place Alona Barkat, owner of the football team Hapoel Beer Sheva, in the third spot on his list, even though she supported the 2005 disengagement from Gush Katif.
“She has evolved,” Bennett said.
