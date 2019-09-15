Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Benny Gantz, Blue and White

Who is Benny Gantz?

By
September 16, 2019 20:20
1 minute read.
Benny Gantz, Blue and White

Benny Gantz. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THEO FREUD/AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

  • Current MKs: 35
  • Poll position 29-32

While Gantz has been terse about his views on key issues, he vowed that there would be no more unilateral withdrawals from land and that a referendum would be held on evacuating any settlements.

Gantz has not said whether he would back a two-state solution. But he has said he would keep Jerusalem united and would not evacuate the Gaza Strip.
On security issues he has talked tough and vowed to take stronger action against the Hamas than the current government.

On matters of religion and state, Gantz praised an agreement reached about creating an egalitarian prayer space at the Western Wall and criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for breaking the deal.

If elected, Gantz has said he would build a coalition with Labor-Gesher, Yisrael Beytenu and Likud, but only after Likud would replace Netanyahu as the party’s leader. He has ruled out the Joint List on the Left and Yamina on the Right.

Gantz’s campaign has been marred by gaffes, including saying that the public is stupid, forgetting the name of murdered soldier Dvir Sorek and appearing to not rule out joining a Netanyahu-led government but then saying he did not hear the question.


Related Content

Obama Trump
September 16, 2019
Election pits Trump, Obama pollsters against each other

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut