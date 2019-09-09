Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Blue and White leads by one mandate, Otzma Yehudit passes threshold – poll

Although there is an overall decrease in right-wing bloc mandates, Otzma Yehudit rose above the electoral threshold in several polls throughout the past week.

By
September 9, 2019 18:00
Benny Gantz

Campaign advertisements for Benny Gantz, chairman of the Blue and White party outside a polling station in Jerusalem, April 9, 2019. (photo credit: BEN BRESKY)

A new poll by Walla news shows that Blue and White is leading over the Likud by one mandate following the ordeal regarding cameras in polling stations, while Otzma Yehudit seem to be passing the 3.25% electoral threshold with four mandates.

The poll shows Blue and White receiving 33 mandates, one more than Likud's 32 mandates.

Yisrael Beytenu, led by former defense minister Avigdor Liberman, stands at eight mandates, while the Democratic Union and Labor Party are both on six mandates.

Yamina currently has nine mandates and UTJ has seven, according to the poll. Shas has dropped to six mandates.


