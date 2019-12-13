The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Blue and White leads new poll, both blocs still need Lieberman or unity

The Israel Hayom poll leaves right-wing bloc with 51 seats and the left-center bloc with 47 seats, leaving neither side with a majority.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 13, 2019 08:15
The ballot slips in an election booth that represent the various parties only contain Hebrew letters, with no translation into Arabic, English or any other language (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The ballot slips in an election booth that represent the various parties only contain Hebrew letters, with no translation into Arabic, English or any other language
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Blue and White are on track to lead the ballot in Israel's third elections in a year, with a poll by Israel Hayom forecasting they will win 37 seats
Their main opposition, the Likud party, were slated by the poll to take 31 seats, but only 59% of respondents were sure that they would go out and vote in the upcoming elections.
 
The Joint List are likely to be the third largest party with 14 seats, followed by Shas and Yisrael Beytenu with eight seats each, UTJ with seven seats, Labor-Gesher with six seats, the New Right with 5 seats and the Democratic Union with 4 seats.
 
The Bayit Yehudi, National Union and Otzma Yehudit parties are not expected to pass the election threshold, according to the poll.
 
If the poll results are borne out, they would give the right-wing bloc 51 seats and the left-center bloc 47 seats, leaving neither side with a majority. The Joint List and Yisrael Beytenu are not counted within either bloc.
 
If Gideon Sa'ar were to head Likud, his party would still get 31 seats, but Blue and White would likely drop to 33 seats. The Joint List would be the third largest party with 15 seats, followed by Shas with 11 seats, UTJ, Yisrael Beytenu and the New Right with seven seats each, Labor-Gesher with five seats and the Democratic Union with four seats.
 
The Bayit Yehudi, National Union and Otzma Yehudit parties are still not expected to pass the election threshold in a scenario with Sa'ar leading the Likud party.
 
In this case, the right-wing bloc would end up with 56 seats and the left-center bloc would end up with 42 seats, leaving neither side with a majority. The Joint List and Yisrael Beytenu are not counted within either bloc.
 
42% of those surveyed responded that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is more fit to serve as prime minister, while 40% said that than Blue and White leader Benny Gantz would do better in the role. 18% were undecided between the two.
 
In comparison, 36% said that Gantz is more fit to serve than Gideon Sa'ar, while 31% backed Sa'ar. 33% responded that they didn't know who would be better between the two.
 
Israel will vote for the 23rd Knesset on March 2, 2020.


Tags Elections Likud gideon sa'ar Israel Elections Blue and White Elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fighting antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Note: The immunity election By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word - From rotting bananas to Auschwitz art By LIAT COLLINS
Paul Packer President Trump deserves our thanks for combating antisemitism By PAUL PACKER
Ruthie Blum Beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by