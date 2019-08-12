Democratic Union blasts Gantz over willingness to form govt with Netanyahu

The Democratic Union party launched its election campaign on Monday by denouncing Blue and White leader Benny Gantz for his apparent willingness to form a national unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Likud



Speaking to the press in Tel Aviv, the three leaders of the Democratic Union, MK Nitzan Horowitz, MK Stav Shaffir and former prime minister Ehud Barak also took Blue and White to task for what they described as its right wing policies, arguing that the party would not replace, but instead participate in, a right-wing government.

Party co-chair MK Nitzan Horowitz said that Blue and White’s talk of a unity government with Likud “sounded nice” but was in fact “fraud” since such a government would continue the policies of the current one.“Blue and White are fantasizing about a unity government with the Likud. But this would be a right-wing government, it wouldn’t bring change, it wouldn’t bring peace, it wouldn’t reduce property prices or the cost of living,” Horowitz charged.He also claimed that a Blue and White government with Likud would be “the final nail in the coffin of a Jewish and democratic state,” in reference to the party’s lack of commitment to a two state solution to resolve the conflict with the Palestinians.“It will be the same people and the same disrespect for the rule of law. Blue and White will just be a crutch for Netanyahu and help him escape justice,” he continued.Horowitz said that the Democratic Union would instead fight for left-wing policies and ideals, including civil marriage, public transport on Shabbat, and “fight religious coercion so that that LGBTs, secular Israelis, non-Orthodox, and non-Jews can live in freedom.”At the press conference, Democratic Union released a new campaign ad which also targeted Blue and White, saying that a government between that party and Likud would “stick” the country with left-wing bette noirs Culture Minister Miri Regev, Netanyahu loyalist MK David Bitan, and Tourism Minister MK Yariv Levin who aspires to the justice ministry, and is in favor of legislation allowing the Knesset to override High Court of Justice decisions, anathema to the left-wing.MK Stav Shaffir, another of the Democratic Union’s co-chairs, continued in a similar vein, saying that country needed a government to “stop the madness and stop the state of Jewish law of [senior United Right leader Bezalel] Smotrich,” in reference to the latter’s twice-repeated desire for Israel to eventually be governed by Torah law.“We will establish fixed borders for this country, stop payments to Hamas, bring a real peace agreement and not just pay protection money to Gaza,” Shaffir continued.

