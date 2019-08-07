Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Did Sheldon Adelson and Netanyahu have a falling out?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 7, 2019 06:49
Sheldon Adelson, a casino magnate and major backer of pro-Israel causes.

Sheldon Adelson, a casino magnate and major backer of pro-Israel causes.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Billionaire Sheldon Adelson said that he “will never meet [Netanyahu] again because of what I read” regarding an alleged deal that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made with the Hebrew daily Yediot Aharonot, according to media reports.

On Sunday, Israel’s Channel 13 reported that the owner of the free Hebrew newspaper Israel Hayom has fallen out with the PM, based on excerpts from his last police interrogation regarding the alleged fraud and breach of trust case known as Case 2000.
Case 2000 involves a suspected illicit quid pro quo deal between Netanyahu and Yediot Aharonot's Arnon Mozes that would have seen the PM weaken Adelson’s Israel Hayom in return for more favorable coverage from Yediot. Netanyahu is suspected of attempting to pass a law in 2014 forcing all newspapers to charge for their product, which is allegedly part of the deal.

The bill made it through a preliminary reading shortly before a previous Knesset dispersed and was never raised after that.


In the same transcript, which was recorded last October, according to Channel 13, Adelson revealed that Netanyahu’s wife, Sarah, had told him that he should fire the paper’s editor Amos Regev, because Adelson’s wife, who is the paper’s official publisher, would not do so for personal reasons - allegedly a “might be” affair between Miriam Adelson and the editor.


Netanyahu’s spokespeople denied the news report, calling it an election gimmick. 


Adelson voluntarily gave testimony in May 2017, in addition to this October testimony.



August 7, 2019
How secular Ayelet Shaked came to dominate the right-wing religious camp

By SAM SOKOL

