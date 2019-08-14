Far-right Noam Party accuses progressive Jews of attempted genocide…of Jews

The far-right, anti-LGBT religious party Noam has accused the progressive Jewish denominations of attempted genocide against the Jewish people in a social media campaign video.





The video starts out with footage of Adolf Hitler saying he wants to destroy the Jewish people, along with a caption says “since we were born, they have been trying to destroy us.”

The video continues to show images of former Egyptian president Gamal Abdel Nasser, as well as Palestinian terrorist attacks, with the caption “they continued to try and destroy us.

“Then they changed their strategy. They still want to destroy us, but this time from within,” another caption reads, as footage plays showing left-wing organizations and references to the Reform movement and non-Orthodox Jews, including a clip showing a prayer service of the Women of the Wall organization.

“They infiltrate the IDF so we lose in war. They are destroying the family and childbirth to stop a Jewish majority, they advance assimilation to wipe us off the map,” reads the caption.

Noam is an extremist party established by radical elements from the hardline wing of the religious-Zionist community, specifically close associates and allies of Rabbi Tzvi Tau, president of the Har Hamor yeshiva.

This yeshiva, its rabbinic leadership and the disciples of these rabbis, have become a fount of extremist positions on social and religious issues, particularly regarding LGBT people and the Reform and Conservative Jewish movements.

Several activist groups have been established by allies of Tau and the hardliners in his camp, which have carried out public campaigns against the LGBT community and progressive Jews.

Education Minister and senior Yamina MK Rabbi Rafi Peretz counts himself as a student of Tau, as do many yeshiva deans of influential yeshivas and institutions around the country.

Although Tau and his disciples have significant influence, the number of people who might vote for them is considered to be no more than a few tens of thousands.

Noam is largely running as a spoiler for Yamina, with the intent of dragging that party further rightwards. Rabbi Shlomo Aviner, dean of the Ateret Yerushalayim yeshiva and another of Tau’s disciples, told The Jerusalem Post recently that the traditional religious-Zionist parties had failed in the mission of religious Zionism of having the Jewish people live in the Land of Israel in accordance with Jewish law, and that the goal of Noam was to re-emphasize that cause.

It appears likely that the party will not actually contest the election, and will fold up its campaign two weeks before the election on September 17.

Director of the Masorti (Conservative) movement in Israel, Dr. Yizhar Hess, said that the video was “so baseless and so evil” that his only response was to challenge Noam to actually contest the election to expose how little support the party and its rabbinic leadership has.

“Noam Party, do us a favor and run till the end so we can see exactly how many supporters you have. If you decide not to run at the last moment we will know that you are afraid that we’ll see how many you really number.”

