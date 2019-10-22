First day of Gantz's mandate: Shaked willing to come to negotiations

Former justice minister Ayelet Shaked wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning that if her party is invited to the negotiation table with Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, who was just given the mandate to form the government, they will probably come.



She clarified, however, that "it is a waste of time and it would be better to begin negotiating with the bloc's representative.

"Another election is unnecessary and harmful," she concluded. "Einstein defined insanity as repeating the same action over and over and expecting to get different results."Tuesday was the first day in which Gantz had the mandate passed onto him by President Reuven Rivlin after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a government and returned that same mandate."I hope and believe that we will be able to create a basic infrastructure that everyone can connect to," Gantz said on Tuesday morning. "If everyone will know to give up a little bit, everyone will have a lot more room together."

