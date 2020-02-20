Gantz: Netanyahu will have a debate with 333 witnesses in his own trial

Blue and White head Benny Gantz, in an interview with Kan Bet radio station, responded to the recently announced investigation recommended by the prosecution into his former company, the "Fifth Dimension," saying it came as a result of "political pressure."



"It did not surprise me; no investigation was opened. This whole thing is a matter of political pressure and focuses on a state comptroller's report that dealt with the Israeli police, not with the Fifth Dimension." At this stage, Gantz is not expected to be treated as a suspect, only as a fact witness – and no formal decisions are expected until after the March 2 election.

"It did not surprise me; no investigation was opened. This whole thing is a matter of political pressure and focuses on a state comptroller's report that dealt with the Israeli police, not with the Fifth Dimension."

"Unlike other people, I trust our law enforcement system, the investigation system and the examination system," Gantz said in a clear jab at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's vocal criticism of law enforcement and the justice system.

Gantz also claimed that he is open to any scrutiny and has nothing to hide, stressing "I am completely clean."



"This whole move is just Netanyahu trying to set an agenda. There are a lot of things to do here – health, security – what are we talking about? A cake that was never baked."

When asked about his relationship with Victor Wexelberg, who is now the target of US sanctions, Gantz replied that "there were experienced investors backing Wexelberg, the whole affair arose afterwards – and long after it was already irrelevant to me."

"This is nothing to do with Israel's security, with four exclamation points!" he stressed in the interview. "The only place through which the personal details of the citizens of the State of Israel have leaked elsewhere is through the Likud's systems," he added, referencing the recent hacking of Likud app "Elector," which led to the personal information of over 6 million Israelis being leaked.

"In the Fifth Dimension, we prepared a pilot for the police. The police were satisfied, but that still did not lead to the continuation of the program, unfortunately."

"This confrontation is a spin that comes immediately after a date was set for Netanyahu's trial. I will not cooperate with this spin. He is going to trial, a confrontation with 333 people." he stated. Gantz also responded in the interview to the invitation for a debate he received from Netanyahu, saying he was not interested."This confrontation is a spin that comes immediately after a date was set for Netanyahu's trial. I will not cooperate with this spin. He is going to trial, a confrontation with 333 people." he stated.

"In the previous two elections, I invited him to a confrontation – he refused," Gantz added. "He is unworthy [of a debate] now, after receiving three indictments."

"This issue has been examined in the past and there is no suspicion of criminal activity," he said.