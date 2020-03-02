The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Health Minister Litzman: Go out and vote without fear of the coronavirus

Be careful of 'fake news' today. Only the Ministry of Health is responsible for making announcements to the public on the coronavirus.

By CELIA JEAN  
MARCH 2, 2020 10:43
Israel Health Minister's deputy, Yaakov Ltzman, casts his ballot at a voting station in Jerusalem, during the Knesset Elections, on March 02, 2020. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
"Our answer to the incitement campaign against the Ultra-Orthodox public is the ballot. Go out and vote!" Health Minister and leader of the United Torah Judaism Ya'acov Litzman said while voting Monday morning in Jerusalem.
"Voting for UTJ is the answer to all incitement and insults on us from Liberman and Lapid. Our public will be heard too, and I call you to vote, to strengthen UTJ's power by voting Gimmel [the letter on the ballot for UTJ].
"Every Gimmel put in the ballot strengthens the Right. We are praying and wishing for a great victory, with God's help," Litzman continued.
Litzman further discussed the issue of coronavirus and the elections, "I call upon every Israeli citizen to go out and vote in the elections without fear of the coronavirus. The Health Ministry is in control of the situation and we have arranged for the quarantined to vote in designated polling stations designed just for them. The public should come out and vote without any concern or hesitation."
Litzaman warned the public to, "Be careful of 'fake news' today. Only the Health Ministry is responsible for making announcements to the public on the coronavirus. The General Election Committee and the Israel Police will keep it that way."
“The Health Ministry and the CEC have taken every measure to ensure public health,” Prof. Arnon Afek, former director-general of the Health Ministry and current deputy director of Sheba Medical Center, Tel HaShomer said on Monday.
“As part of that, separate ballot boxes were opened for those people who are currently home-quarantined. The booths are run by MDA so that all citizens of Israel can safely reach their regular polling stations to exercise their right to vote.”
 
MDA set up the stations that Afek referred to on Sunday. The booths allow those suspected of carrying coronavirus to vote without encountering other voters or polling station staff. MDA members are manning the voting booths in full anti-infection protection gear to ensure their safety.

Maayan Hoffman contributed to this post



Tags united torah judaism Ya'acov Litzman coronavirus
