Here we go again: A beginner’s guide to Israel’s 2nd election in 2019

Trying to understand next week’s Israeli elections can get confusing. Especially since we’re talking about the second election in one year.



Longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is mired in a series of corruption scandals and again facing a serious challenge from former military chief of staff Benny Gantz. Neither of them looks assured of victory, and they may be stuck with each other in what’s called a unity government, where the two leading parties try to run the country together “Odd Couple”-style.

Israel’s nine biggest political parties, each explained in one sentence

Why is there a second election in 2019?

A Knesset poll tracker from the Israel Policy Forum

Can Netanyahu withstand his big corruption scandals?

The rise of Benny Gantz’s coalition, a formidable challenger to Netanyahu

Netanyahu and his rivals may be forced to govern together

The steep fall of the Labor Party

Israeli Arabs hope to regain their political power

The rise of fake news in Israel

