Histadrut chief Avi Nissenkorn joins Gantz’s Israel Resilience Party

Histadrut Labor Union chairman Avi Nissenkorn will be on Israel Resilience’s list for the next Knesset, the party announced Saturday evening.
Nissenkorn said he is leaving his post “with a heavy heart,” but said his priorities will remain the same.
“Israel is at a critical intersection,” Nissenkorn said. “[Israel Resilience leader] Benny Gantz must be the prime minister, and he will be excellent. He will put security first and bring a different leadership that will connect Israelis.”
Gantz called the union boss “a real asset on the way to victory and a change in priorities.”
According to Gantz, Nissenkorn’s role is central to the party, which “represents the middle class dealing with an all-devouring cost of living, long lines for health services and a resounding failure in the ability to get a roof over one’s head.”
Nissenkorn was reelected Histadrut chairman with 62% of the vote in 2017.
Gantz has already appointed several figures known for their social activism to his list, including former Yerucham mayor Michael Biton and former Jerusalem city councilwoman Meirav Cohen.
