In response to poster, White House says: 'Not endorsing any candidate'

Elections poster showing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shaking hands with US President Donald Trump.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration was compelled to respond on Tuesday to a viral Israeli campaign poster showing US President Donald Trump grinning alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu– an image that, to some, implied an endorsement.
It does not appear that administration officials or the president were made aware in advance of the massive campaign ads running in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, which tout Netanyahu's warm relationship with the US leader.
"It’s no secret that President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu have a strong relationship based upon mutual respect and that they reflect the mutual admiration and affection of the American and Israeli people," a senior White House official said, while adding: "The administration is not endorsing any candidate."
The campaign ad reads "Netanyahu: In another league," above the two men shaking hands.
Social media spotted that the original photo of the two men, taken in Trump Tower shortly after Trump's election in 2016, was edited to make Netanyahu slightly taller.
Israelis go to the polls on April 9.
