Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Is the Israeli right in trouble?

Survey: many right wing parties would not pass the Knesset threshold if elections were to be held today.

By ZACK EVANS
February 14, 2019 08:13
Avigdor Liberman (L) and Ayelet Shaked (R) at past Jerusalem Post conferences

Avigdor Liberman (L) and Ayelet Shaked (R) at past Jerusalem Post conferences. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Many of the smaller right wing parties would not enter the Knesset if elections were held today, according to a survey conducted by i24News and Israel Hayom. Those parties are Kulanu, Israel Beiteinu, Jewish Home, National Union, and Otzma Yehudit.

Thus, if elections were held today, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) and former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman (Israel Beiteinu) would not return to the government.

In order to gain seats in the Knesset, a party must pull in more than 3.25% of the total vote. The survey found that none of the parties mentioned would pass that threshold.


Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked both recently called for the far-right national-religious parties (Jewish Home, National Union, and Otzma Yehudit) to unite, so as not to lose Knesset seats to left wing parties. National-religious rabbis also advocated for a merger.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Likud Primaries voting booth
February 13, 2019
Sa'ar climbs to third place in Likud primary

By LAHAV HARKOV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut