Is the Israeli right in trouble?

Avigdor Liberman (L) and Ayelet Shaked (R) at past Jerusalem Post conferences.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Many of the smaller right wing parties would not enter the Knesset if elections were held today, according to a survey conducted by i24News and Israel Hayom. Those parties are Kulanu, Israel Beiteinu, Jewish Home, National Union, and Otzma Yehudit.
Thus, if elections were held today, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) and former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman (Israel Beiteinu) would not return to the government.
In order to gain seats in the Knesset, a party must pull in more than 3.25% of the total vote. The survey found that none of the parties mentioned would pass that threshold.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked both recently called for the far-right national-religious parties (Jewish Home, National Union, and Otzma Yehudit) to unite, so as not to lose Knesset seats
to left wing parties. National-religious rabbis also advocated for a merger.
