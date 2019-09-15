Israel elections target of cyber-attacks, professor says

At the conclusion of the April 2019 election, an Israeli watchdog group exposed a network of hundreds of social media accounts, many of them fake, used to smear opponents of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and to amplify the messages of his Likud party.



Shortly before that, in January 2019, it was reported that Iranians had been using hundreds of fake accounts on Israeli social media pages in an effort to sow social division and influence the then upcoming Israeli elections.

With only two days before Israelis go to the polls, due to the proximity of the two elections and the immediacy and scale of the threats, it is highly doubtful that Israel built digital defense against cyber attacks this time around either, said Dr. Gabriel Weimann, a professor of communications at the University of Haifa.He told The Jerusalem Post that these Israeli elections are likely to be marred by online election interference, just like the last elections, something that will only be fully understood after Sept. 17.“Today, through social networks, it is possible to spread false rumors, promote ‘fake news,’ incite and radicalize discourse, cause harm to candidates and parties, widen social rifts, and plunge election campaigns into an abyss of extremism, distrust, sectarianism and violence,” Weimann said. “Israeli society is divided, stratified and split. It has religious, economic, social, ethnic, national and ideological conflicts.“An inciting discourse could deepen divisions, widen gaps and create polarization and radicalization,” he said.In the last election, Israel feared that it would be the target of Russian interference, much like the United States was in 2016. Before the April vote, the head of the Shin Bet, Nadav Argaman, made a statement about a “foreign power” interfering in the Israeli political system via the Internet.He said that a foreign country was trying to use cyber abilities to interfere in Israel’s upcoming elections. Then, he said he did not know the political purpose of the foreign country that was trying to interfere with Israeli elections, but that “it is trying to intervene – and I know what I am talking about.”But, Weimann said, it was not just Russia who interfered in the last election . Terrorist organizations and state sponsors of terrorism were also included on the map of online threats with the goal not of targeting a specific campaign but to interfering in Israeli political discourse in general.“I see it as classical terrorism – the spread of chaos and fear to terrorize a population, just without explosives, bombs, rifles, killing or so on,” he said.Weimann said these organizations are “fully aware” of the existence of the use of online platforms for attacks and have used “hard” attacks to harm Israel in the past. For example, members of terrorist organizations and their supporters have tried to disrupt critical systems and websites, hack into accounts and more.In 2017, Hamas created dozens of fake profiles of young, beautiful women who reached out to IDF soldiers and extracted classified and sensitive information from them. Dozens of soldiers fell into the trap.The next year, Hamas tried to hunt soldiers through the WhatsApp application.Weimann said that a recent study conducted by two Hebrew University professors, who were both former Shin Bet officials, reviewed the digital weaknesses in the Israeli election campaign, which they broke down to three categories: 1) attacks on the election process, 2) attacks on political players – parties, candidates and campaigns, 3) attacks on social networks that could influence public opinion or discourse.The study found that despite recent reports about Blue and White Party Benny Gantz’s telephones, Israel could defend itself against “hard” interference, such as disrupting computer systems of election administration, hacking campaign managers' computers, leaking party data, etc.But what about “soft” attacks, which are considered less violent, but which Weimann said can influence election results?“Here, the Israeli defense will face more difficulty,” Weimann said. “Social networks can be breached by anyone and the ability to manage, control and block content is in the hands of private companies like Facebook, Google and Microsoft, whose powerlessness has already been demonstrated.”Weimann said these cyber terrorists use three main tools: Avatars, bots and trolls.An avatar is a fictional digital character that appears on the web and pretends to be real. A bot is a software application designed to perform actions online by mimicking a normal user, that is, a kind of robot that poses as a human user. A troll is a user whose entire purpose is to provoke and inflame the discourse by writing controversial, false or slanderous statements. A troll can be real or an avatar or bot.While it may be too late for Sept. 17, Weimann said that steps can be taken to protect countries in the future and that Israel is at the forefront of the industry.The first step is monitoring.“Several countries decided to establish public and private research and monitoring bodies to work to examine dissemination on social networks, expose the lies and manipulations, and report them to the public,” he said.The next option is to identify the attackers and inform the social media companies about them, which can then block or remove the attackers.Finally, another idea is to “vaccinate” the public through a public information campaign on how to identify fake information and how to avoid spreading it.“Since Israel is one of the most attacked societies in the world by virtual actors,” Weimann said, “some of the potential solutions proposed have been used and tested in Israel.”Nonetheless, he said, a full report will be issued after Election Day and, “based on the last election five months ago, I don’t think we’ll find that the cyber-influence has stopped.”And he does not envision it stopping any time soon after, either.“It’s like a game of chess: I move, you make a move to respond to my move,” he said. “That’s how it is in cyberspace.”

