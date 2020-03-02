Israeli elections: CEC announces initial results

The Central Election Committee (CEC) announced the first official election results shortly before 1:00 a.m. Israel time. Final results are only due to be released by Thursday morning. There were 6,453,255 eligible voters and 71% of these people voted.With just under 2% of votes counted, according to CEC:Likud: 39,619 - 32% – 37 seats
Blue and White: 30,134 – 24.5% – 34 seats
The Joint List: 7,232 – 6% – 14 seats
Shas: 11,156 - 9% – 9 seats
Yisrael Beytenu: 8,545 – 7% – 6 seats
UTJ: 8,990 – 7% – 7 seats
Yamina: 8,603 – 7% – 6 seats
Labor-Gesher-Meretz: 7,249 – 6% – 7 seatsThe distribution of seats is according to Channel 12's exit poll results.
Interactive results not displaying correctly?
Blue and White: 30,134 – 24.5% – 34 seats
The Joint List: 7,232 – 6% – 14 seats
Shas: 11,156 - 9% – 9 seats
Yisrael Beytenu: 8,545 – 7% – 6 seats
UTJ: 8,990 – 7% – 7 seats
Yamina: 8,603 – 7% – 6 seats
Labor-Gesher-Meretz: 7,249 – 6% – 7 seatsThe distribution of seats is according to Channel 12's exit poll results.
Interactive results not displaying correctly?