Israeli elections: CEC announces initial results

Final results are only due to be released by Thursday morning.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 3, 2020 01:33
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020. (photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
(photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)
The Central Election Committee (CEC) announced the first official election results shortly before 1:00 a.m. Israel time. Final results are only due to be released by Thursday morning.
There were 6,453,255 eligible voters and 71% of these people voted.
With just under 2% of votes counted, according to CEC:
Likud:  39,619 - 32%  –  37 seats
Blue and White: 30,134  –  24.5%  –  34 seats
The Joint List: 7,232  –  6%  –  14 seats
Shas: 11,156  -  9%  –  9 seats
Yisrael Beytenu: 8,545  –  7%  –  6 seats
UTJ: 8,990  –  7%  –  7 seats
Yamina: 8,603  –  7%  – 6 seats
Labor-Gesher-Meretz: 7,249  –  6%  – 7  seats
The distribution of seats is according to Channel 12's exit poll results.
 
