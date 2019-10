Knesset Quiz: How much do you know about Israel's parliament

THE KNESSET building: Englargement in the offing?. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The 22nd Knesset is being sworn in on Thursday. In honor of the occasion, we have provided you with 10 trivia questions.



Read more articles about Israeli politics and other news

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });