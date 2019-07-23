Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Labor-Gesher reveal Levy-Abecassis's number two

Both Peretz and Levy-Abecassis praised Reznik as a strong addition to the list.

By
July 23, 2019 19:53
Hegai Reznik from the Gesher Party. (photo credit: Courtesy)

 
Former Construction Ministry director-general Hegai Reznik will fill the last realistic slot on the united Labor-Gesher list, the two parties announced on Tuesday.

According to the deal between Labor chairman Amir Peretz and Gesher leader Orly Levy-Abecassis, she received the second, seventh and 10th slots for her party on the combined list that right now is polling at seven to eight seats.

The second slot will go to Levy-Abecassis, the seventh to Reznik and the 10th has not yet been revealed.

“The union between socioeconomic leaders Peretz and Levy-Abecassis will bring about a socioeconomic upheaval like the election of Menachem Begin in 1977,” Reznik said.

He was chosen after the realistic slot was rejected by former Intel executive vice president Dadi Perlmutter, who was second on the Gesher list in April.


