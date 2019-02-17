Labor mocks Likud primary controversy in new campaign video

Labor leader Avi Gabbay and his new number two Itzik Shmuly have coffee Tuesday at Labor's Tel Aviv headquarters.
(photo credit: ITZIK ALROV)
The Labor party released a new campaign video on its Facebook page Saturday in which it juxtaposes the differences of voting in its primary as opposed to the Likud's primary a week before, followed by the question: "Who do you prefer to run the country?"
In the video, Labor touted the electronic voting it employed in its party's primary and the smooth and speedy process of counting the votes. Within an hour of the polls closing, results were released.
After a compilation of media snippets praising the party for its successful use of digitized voting, the video makes a full stop and turns to Likud's primary "disaster."
Likud's primary went all but smooth, after the counting of votes took almost 24 hours and once completed, accusations of vote manipulation surfaced.
Stark differences in real-time counting versus the final results, votes appearing out of nowhere, and candidates receiving more votes in one location than the total amount of voters registered in that place, all raised questions about the legitimacy of the outcome of Likud's primary and fed Labor campaign ammunition, which it didn't hesitate to use in its video.
"So who do you prefer to run the country?" Labor asked in conclusion.
Likud began a recount of votes from its central committee, following an order from the party’s court after the discrepancies were found, yet no big changes took place on its list after the overall amount of irregularities found was over 500 out of more than 69,000 votes on the national list.
