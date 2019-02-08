Labor party releases video, announces it is time to 'get back to work'

Labor Party chair Avi Gabbay speaks at his party's conference, January 10th, 2019.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Labor party released a campaign video on Thursday, claiming that it is time for the country to "get back to work."
Each member of the party intermittently spoke in the video on different reforms they have previously spoken on. The video began with MK Stav Shaffir, who asked viewers, "What happened? Have you given up? Did they tell you that all was lost?"
MK Itzik Shmuli then said, "Bibi can be elected again and again. He will incite against the left and against the media, against the army and the police, against the rule of law."
The video mostly discussed the different reforms the Labor party have spoken on in the past, including national security, social and economic reform.
The country must "ensure that our children succeed here and not flee to Berlin," said Shaffir.
Party leader Avi Gabbay made an appearance, as well, speaking about their desired reforms over scenic landscapes of Israel.
"We have values of justice and equality for all, no matter who you believe in and whom you choose to love," said opposition leader Shelly Yachimovich.
"We walk in the footsteps of Rabin, of Peres, of Ilan Ramon and Ben Gurion," the party members said.
Shaffir ended the video with a snide comment directed at leading parties in the coming elections, saying that "if you are tired of 'air' parties that have an opinion on everything, but also the opposite opinion if that's what you'd like," the Labor party is the right choice.
