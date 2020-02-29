Liberman: Netanyahu told Jordan he wouldn't annex Jordan Valley

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman alleged on Saturday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told King Abdullah of Jordan that he would not annex the Jordan Valley and that it was all for the elections."I found out a few days ago that, during all the talk about annexing the Jordan Valley, Netanyahu sent a message to the King of Jordan saying, 'don't worry, it's just election talk, there won't be annexation,'" Liberman said, adding that Netanyahu had security forces deliver the message. Liberman added, “We would not join any government that Netanyahu is heading. Two things are critical for Israel – forming a government and doing so without Netanyahu. The Likud party is invited to join without him.” Later in the event, Liberman alleged that Labor-Gesher-Meretz leader Amir Peretz and Netanyahu already have "a deal." “In the last few days a deal was made between Netanyahu and Amir Peretz about the presidency. The Labor Party doesn’t matter to its leader – only the presidency. Netanyahu needs it to fight Yisrael Beytenu. And to block Edelstein from reaching the presidency."The Likud Party responded, calling Liberman's statement "a complete lie.""This did not happen. Only Prime Minister Netanyahu will annex, while Liberman is going with the Arab Joint List. Liberman's ridiculous lies are outrageous," the party said.