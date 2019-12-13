The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Liberman attacks Blue and White, Likud for Arab, haredi ties

"Whoever wants a government supported by admirers of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Hamas and Hezbollah [terrorist groups] should vote for Blue and White," wrote Liberman on his Facebook page.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 13, 2019 09:22
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman attacked both Blue and White and the Likud party for ties to haredi and Arab parties, as Israel heads to its third round of Knesset elections this year.
Liberman called out Blue and White for being unable to form a government without the Joint List, who, he said, stood with the terrorists and accused IDF soldiers of war crimes in a recent round of fighting between the PIJ and Israel.
"I completely agree with those that say that most Arab Israeli citizens are loyal to the state, but instead of encouraging them to integrate into Israeli society, the Arab MKs are leading them to clash with the Jewish majority," wrote Liberman.
Liberman stated that Blue and White pandered to the haredim as well, contradicting the party's promises to voters about their stances on religion and state.
The Yisrael Beytenu leader also attacked the Likud, calling the relationship between the Likud and the haredi parties a "Catholic wedding" that leaves no room for people with liberal worldview.
The connection with the haredi parties doesn't allow for any progress with public transportation on the Sabbath, civil marriage, conversions to Judaism by rabbis from the Tzohar Organization.
"With all my due respect and appreciation to [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, and there is appreciation, his personal agenda is not a substitute for the teachings of the founder of Revisionist Zionism Ze'ev Jabotinsky and the values of Menachem Begin.
Liberman concluded that the only way there will be a "stable government formed from Zionist parties with a liberal orientation" is if Yisrael Beytenu is a large and strong party. "The choice is yours," said Liberman, calling his party a house for sane people.


