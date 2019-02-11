Naftali Bennett kicks off vlog series on Facebook

Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Bennett and Shaked kick off a new vlog series with no studio, no interviewer, only their day-to-day on the campaign trail.

By
February 11, 2019 03:23
1 minute read.
Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett (R) and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked enter the room before delivering their statements in Tel Aviv, Israel December 29, 2018. (photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)

 
Education Minister Naftali Bennett kicked off a vlog series on his Facebook page on Sunday evening ahead of the coming elections, showing his life "without a studio, without an interviewer and without attacking any political enemies."

The video kicks off with Bennett on his campaign trail, being praised by several supporters. The praise comes up again and again throughout different clips.

Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked also stars in the vlog working alongside Bennett. Her first order of business, however, is helping choose Bennett's outfit.


Both Bennett and Shaked appear to be fun-loving in the different clips, with Shaked at one point making a joke about eating the photographer out of hunger and Bennett doing push-ups before a photoshoot.


The vlog then follows Shaked on her way to Tel Aviv.

The vlog, according to Bennett's Facebook post, is an attempt to make the New Right Party and its leadership in particular appear more accessible to the public. As the vlog follows them on their campaign trail without touching on the politics, Bennett and Shaked are approachable in a way that politicians have not been able to achieve thus far.

