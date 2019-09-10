Netanyahu: Cameras bill to go to a vote tomorrow

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bill to allow cameras to be brought into polling stations on Election Day will go to a first vote in the Knesset on Wednesday, he said on Tuesday.





“"We will bring the ‘cameras bill’ tomorrow for a vote in the Knesset plenary so we can know who is for voter fraud and who is against it,” Netanyahu said during a visit to a mall in Beersheba.

The statement came a day after the Knesset Arrangements Committee rejected a motion to waive the bill’s waiting period and allowing it to go to a vote two days early. The bill did not have majority support among MKs as of Tuesday afternoon.

In addition, a vote on Wednesday makes it unlikely for the Likud-backed bill, which would allow observers to bring cameras to polling stations, but not into voting booths, on Election Day, to have time become law before elections on September 17.

“There is no reason for those who really want clean elections to oppose the cameras bill that prevents election fraud,” Netanyahu said on Monday.

The prime minister accused Yisrael Beytenu and Blue and White’s leadership of voting with the Joint List against the bill, “because they are going together to a left-wing government, where [Joint List MKs] Ahmad Tibi and Ayman Odeh will be ministers.”

The bill is unlikely to pass, after Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman on Monday that his party would be voting against the bill.

Liberman described the bill as an attempt by Netanyahu to “steal the elections.”

“This [current] bill is being advanced only to disrupt the elections,” Liberman said at a press conference in the Knesset Monday morning. “Supervision of the elections cannot be carried out by Netanyahu’s private militia who are only interested in stopping the smooth running of the elections and to harm the results.

“Yisrael Beytenu is in favor of supervising the elections, but only through a state body,” Liberman added.

The Yisrael Beytenu leader said his party would only support the bill if Likud adopted a change to the text of the legislation stipulating that the Central Elections Committee be the body to send representatives with cameras to polling stations, not party-appointed election observers.

The Central Elections Committee already planned to send out 3,000 “election integrity observers,” with 1,000 body cameras borrowed from the police, and who would visit every single polling station in the country. In addition, the entire vote-counting process would be filmed in stations that the committee designated as problematic.

