Netanyahu is using the elections to avoid being indicted - Yachimovich

Israel Resilience party leader Benny Gantz and Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid are holding talks to join forces.

By ALON EINHORN
February 2, 2019 15:11
1 minute read.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Cabinet Secretary Avichai Mandelblit (R) during the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem. (photo credit: MENAHEM KAHANA / REUTERS)

 
Netanyahu is using the elections to avoid being indicted, claimed opposition chairwoman MK Shelly Yachimovich in an event on Staurday.

The Attorney General is under immense pressure inflicted by Netanyahu, when the prime minister spreads lies against the A-G he creates incitement against the law authorities," Yachimovich claimed. "It is not the A-G who meddles with the elections, it is Netanyahu who used political measures to mess with legal proceedings by preceding the elections to avoid being indicted."

Labor leader Avi Gabbay also made comments regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday, saying that "his conduct against the judicial system and media is a culture of mafia. Netanyahu's behavior could destroy the Israeli society."



Yachimovich related to Israel Resilience party leader Benny Gantz, claiming that "Gantz has yet to declare he will not join a Netanyahu-led government."







Yachimovich chose to defend Gantz by saying that she condemns any accusations against Gantz's failures as former IDF chief of Staff. "Unfortunately we live in a world where any fault is credited to the army and every achievement is credited to Netanyahu, it's repulsive."


MK Ofer Shelah (Yesh Atid) revealed on Saturday that Israel Resilience party leader Benny Gantz and Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid are holding talks to join forces.


"The decision will be made in the next two weeks," Shelah claimed. "A cooperation must be based on mutual agreements, but the only viable governmental alternative is Yesh Atid, and Yair Lapid should be the one leading the country."

February 1, 2019
