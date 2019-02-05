Netanyahu pushes Likud voters to elect his candidate list in primaries

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks at the Cybertech 2019 conference in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Prime Minsiter Benjamin Netanyahu asked Likud members to vote for his proposed candidate list in the party's primaries which are held across the country today.
Polling stations have opened in all locations and voting will take place until 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Netanyahu asked members of the party to vote for a strong Likud to ensure a victory in national elections on April 9.
"I call on you to come vote today in Likud primaries," Netanyahu said in a recorded phone message intended to reach to all Likud voters, "and I call on you to ensure a Likud victory by voting for my proposal."
The prime minister warned his voter base of a left-wing threat through party alliances and appealed to them to back him because "these alliances are threatening us and it is important that Likud forms the next government."
Netanyahu further asked the Likud members to reserve three spots not high on the list, which he intends to fill with candidates chosen by himself.
"We need to confirm the proposal that increases our chances of winning," Netanyahu reiterated, "Vote in the primaries and vote for my proposal."
