New poll finds left-center bloc strengthening as elections loom

The survey shows that if the elections were held today, blue and white would receive 35 seats, and the Likud - 33 seats.

By MAARIV ONLINE  
FEBRUARY 7, 2020 21:28
Benny Gantz (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Benny Gantz
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A Channel 13 News poll released on Friday evening shows that if elections were held today, the left-center bloc would be strengthened to 59 seats, compared to the right-wing bloc with 53 seats. 
The bloc map does not include "Yisrael Beytenu," which, according to the poll, has eight seats.
The Joint List receives 14 seats, Labor-Gesher-Meretz receive 10 seats, Shas and United Torah Judaism receive 7 seats each and the Yamina list receives 6 seats. 
The Joint List receives 14 seats, Labor-Gesher-Meretz receive 10 seats, Shas and United Torah Judaism receive 7 seats each and the Yamina list receives 6 seats.
When asked about the role of prime minister, 44% answered that Benjamin Netanyahu was the most suitable, compared to 32% who answered Benny Gantz. 16% answered that none of the candidates is suitable for the position.
The survey was conducted on 7.2.2020, by Prof. Camil Fuchs and included 701 respondents, of whom 601 are from the Jewish population and 100 from non-Jewish sectors. The polling in the Jewish sector was done by the Midgam Project, led by Dr. Ariel Ayalon. The polling in the non-Jewish sector was conducted by the Stat-Net Research Institute, led by Joseph Maklada. The survey was conducted using known statistical methods, with a sampling error od 3.8%.
Translated by Idan Zonshine.


