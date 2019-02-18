Oren Hazan to run as head of Tzomet, means to unite right-wing parties

Oren Hazan posing with a poster of his selfie with US President Donald Trump at the Leumiada.
(photo credit: Lahav Harkov)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
MK Oren Hazan released a video on his Facebook page on Monday evening in which he announced he means to run in the the upcoming April elections as head of Tzomet.
"I lead this move to save right wing votes so that they won't be lost," he said, "to unite the right so that we may keep on leading the nation."
"I call any true right wing party that doesn't yield to American pressure...to join my path. I promise to give them good slots on the list" he added.
Hazan failed to secure a realistic position on the Likud list after the party's primaries, making his chances of making it to Knesset low.
Hazan also said that the party will publish its principles in the next few days and that their main values will be "the fight against corruption and the value of integrity."
Hazan slammed Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Feburary 13 and called him "a keyboard mouse and an abused child" in a Channel 12 interview.
"He needs to stop living at our expense," Hazan said, "and to think he runs the country."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>