Oren Hazan to run as head of Tzomet, means to unite right-wing parties

Speaking to the Israeli people via his Facebook page, Hazan said he calls on "all true right parties that do not yield to American pressure" to join him.

By
February 18, 2019 20:33
1 minute read.
Oren Hazan posing with a poster of his selfie with US President Donald Trump at the Leumiada

Oren Hazan posing with a poster of his selfie with US President Donald Trump at the Leumiada. (photo credit: Lahav Harkov)

 
MK Oren Hazan released a video on his Facebook page on Monday evening in which he announced he means to run in the the upcoming April elections as head of Tzomet.

"I lead this move to save right wing votes so that they won't be lost," he said, "to unite the right so that we may keep on leading the nation."

"I call any true right wing party that doesn't yield to American pressure...to join my path. I promise to give them good slots on the list" he added.

Hazan failed to secure a realistic position on the Likud list after the party's primaries, making his chances of making it to Knesset low.


Hazan also said that the party will publish its principles in the next few days and that their main values will be "the fight against corruption and the value of integrity."

Hazan slammed Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Feburary 13 and called him "a keyboard mouse and an abused child" in a Channel 12 interview.

"He needs to stop living at our expense," Hazan said, "and to think he runs the country." 

