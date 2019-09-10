Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Otzma Yehudit passes threshold in third poll

This is the third poll held by an Israeli news network in which Otzma Yehudit passes the electoral threshold. It is the second poll in two days stating that Blue and White are leading over Likud.

September 10, 2019 09:24
1 minute read.
Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir at the the Central Elections Committee

Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir at the the Central Elections Committee. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Otzma Yehudit may very well pass the electoral threshold, a new poll by KAN news shows – the third poll in the past week showing such a result.

The Blue and White Party are also seemingly leading over the Likud Party by one mandate, but the right-wing bloc is nevertheless leading the vote with 58 mandates, excluding Yisrael Beytenu.

Blue and White currently stands at 32 mandates in contrast to the Likud's 31, according to the poll. Otzma Yehudit passed the electoral threshold with four mandates.

The third-largest party is the Joint List, which stands at 10 mandates. Both Yamina and Yisrael Beytenu stand at nine mandates, while Shas and United Torah Judaism currently have seven mandates.

The Democratic Union currently stands at six mandates, while the Labor-Gesher party has five mandates.

Polls before the previous elections in April, however, also showed Otzma Yehudit and the New Right Party as passing the electoral threshold, whereas the election results revealed that neither of them did.


